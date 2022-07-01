Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

He said the suspects Ahmed Abdulkarim and Safiyya Shamsuddeen who reside in Na’ibawa Yankatako Quarters in Kano, were arrested on June 28.

He said the victim was seriously beaten, mentally abused and molested.

“The victim, who is a minor, hails from Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa.

”She was found roaming on the street. She had injuries and scars on her body,” he said.

Idris-Abdullahi said during preliminary investigation the suspects confessed to the crimes.