The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Kano.
Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in Kano State confirmed the arrest of a couple, for allegedly maltering their 14-year-old househelp.
He said the suspects Ahmed Abdulkarim and Safiyya Shamsuddeen who reside in Na’ibawa Yankatako Quarters in Kano, were arrested on June 28.
He said the victim was seriously beaten, mentally abused and molested.
“The victim, who is a minor, hails from Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa.
”She was found roaming on the street. She had injuries and scars on her body,” he said.
Idris-Abdullahi said during preliminary investigation the suspects confessed to the crimes.
He added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.
