Nigerian couple, Emmanuel Gyang and Deborah Pam have become the first Nigerians to finish the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

According to Punch, Gyan was the first male Nigerian, finished 33rd overall with a time of 2:25.30secs, while Deborah, his wife, emerged as the first female Nigerian to get to finish in her category, finishing 14th overall with a time of 2:45.17secs.

This is not the first time the couple would become known for their athletic prowess.

In 2019, Gyan and Deborah emerged as the first Nigerian finishers in their respective categories at the seventh edition of the Okpekpe 10km International Road Race three weeks after their wedding, Punch reports.

The husband and wife often referred to as Nigeria’s №1 long-distance couple got married in May 2019.