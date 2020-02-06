The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the induction ceremony of three newly acquired helicopters.

The three helicopters, inducted by President Muhammadu Buhari, are two Agusta 109E (M) Power helicopters and an Mi-17IE combat helicopter.

The NAF had earlier received the first batch of 2 new Agusta 109 Power Helicopters that were inducted into the Service on April 29, 2019, during the 55th NAF Day Celebration in Abuja.

The CAS said that the three helicopters inducted would be deployed effectively in the fight against insurgency and terrorists and other forms of criminality.

The CAS disclosed that the government had so far procured and inducted 22 aircraft into the NAF inventory.

“Furthermore, the Service is expecting 17 additional platforms, including 12x Super Tucanos from United States.

“In addition, the NAF through its in-country maintenance capacity building programme is reactivating 3x Alpha jets as well as Mi – 35P helicopter gunship.

“Besides, the Service has successfully conducted the in-country periodic depot maintenance of 2x C- 130 transport aircraft with the support of President Buhari.

”The Service has undoubtedly come a long way from where it was in 2015.

“The resultant effect of these acquisition and reactivating of grounded aircraft has been game changing.

“Accordingly, the NAF has flown 36,853 hours in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists since 2015.”

He said that the NAF in synergy with surface forces has substantially decimated the insurgents from their previous positions of strength forcing them to abandon their so-called Caliphate headquarters in Gwoza.

Abubakar said the terrorists were currently operating in small groups in ungoverned spaces in the North East where they take advantage from time to time to attack soft targets.

“‘Similarly, the NAF has flown 8.559 hours in the non-traditional missions of aid to Civil Authority and Civil Power, using the same platforms acquired by this administration.

“These are appreciable improvements, even as we recognise that much more still needs to be done,” he said.

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.- Gen Bashir Magashi, expressed happiness for being part of the historic event.

He noted that in 2019, Buhari had inducted two NAF aircraft during the NAF 55th anniversary.

“I am particularly elated because the President since assumption of office prioritised national security at the top of his agenda and part of it involves re-equipping the armed forces to enhance their operational effectiveness,” he said.

Some of the high points of the ceremony were the Unarmed Combat Display and Troop Insertion and Combined Fast Rope by NAF Special Forces and the K9 display.

The unveiling, inspection of the NAF Helicopter, Research and Development (R&D) and presentation of souvenirs also featured at the occasion.