The minister made the call during the inauguration of two blocks of 16 x 1 bedrooms and newly resurfaced road for officers and airmen/airwomen at Nigerian Air Force Base, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

He said that the Air Force remained a key component of the Armed Forces in its constitutional role of providing aid to civil authority across the country.

“Some of its efforts include surveillance, security of airports, emergency assistance and resettlement of displaced persons.

“In this regard, I would like to commend officers and airmen/airwomen for job well-done in providing support to surface forces in the fight against insurgency and armed banditry in North-East and other parts of the country.

“I urge you all not to rest on your oars,” he said.

The minister expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the NAF.

“Indeed, the modest achievements so far recorded could not have been possible without the support of the President.

“In my capacity as the Minister of Defence, I shall continue to provide the required support to enhance NAF’s performance of its assigned roles,” he pledged.

“What we are witnessing today is part of the drive and commitment of the President to support the Nigerian Air Force in boosting morale of officers and airmen/airwomen.

“I know that the average Nigerian Air Force personnel will always put in his best when he knows that his welfare and that of his family, especially as regards accommodation, is well catered for,” he said.

Dan-Ali noted that NAF, under the leadership of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had continued to provide decent accommodation for personnel across the country.

“This is a very commendable effort and I urge the CAS not to relent in this regards,” he said.