Council commends Gov Uzodinma for his proactive approach on security in Imo

bayo wahab

The Imo State Executive Council commends Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for his proactive approach in securing the lives and properties of Imo people.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State donates security vehicles and gadgets to security outfit in the state (Imo state govt)
The spokesperson, the Commissioner for information, Chief Declan Emelumba disclosed this to the Imo Government House correspondents.

The Commissioner disclosed that Council commends the Governor for rising up to the occasion very quickly and proactively to restore normalcy to the security situation in the State.

He further disclosed that Governor Uzodinma moved quickly to rejig the security architecture in the State which has successfully led to the apprehension of some suspects behind the attacks and unrest in the State.

Emelumba stated “Council commends his Excellency for being able to rise up to the occasion proactively, calmed the tension in the State and ensuring that the dignity of the state is restored”.

The Commissioner also disclosed that Council commends the security agencies for repelling the attacks and living up to the expectation needed of them.

Accordingly, the Commissioner for Information said: “This is very heart warming as the objective of selling to Imo people that they are not safe, has failed”.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

