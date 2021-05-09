Council commends Gov Uzodinma for his proactive approach on security in Imo

The Commissioner disclosed that Council commends the Governor for rising up to the occasion very quickly and proactively to restore normalcy to the security situation in the State.

He further disclosed that Governor Uzodinma moved quickly to rejig the security architecture in the State which has successfully led to the apprehension of some suspects behind the attacks and unrest in the State.

Emelumba stated “Council commends his Excellency for being able to rise up to the occasion proactively, calmed the tension in the State and ensuring that the dignity of the state is restored”.

The Commissioner also disclosed that Council commends the security agencies for repelling the attacks and living up to the expectation needed of them.