Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

Speaking during the distribution of the forms, Oshinowo, represented by the council’s Vice-Chairman, Folake Kayode, said that education is the bedrock of the development of any society.

He said the distribution of the forms aligned with his administration’s commitment to developing education in the council area.

“Today, we are distributing UTME forms to 500 indigent students in Agboyi Ketu. The forms are meant for those students who cannot afford them.

“They are the indigent ones, so we are doing this to uplift them. We are giving them this opportunity because if they do not write the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination), there is no way they can go to the university.

“What we are doing today is to give equal opportunity to all the students in the council area.

“We are sure that so many students are financially challenged and so, we are doing this to support them,” Oshinowo said.

He said that the council would organise classes for beneficiaries to prepare them for the 2024 UTME.

The chairman advised the beneficiaries to study hard to achieve success in life.

Oshinowo said: “There is no two way to get to the top. You must pass the UTME. You are the future of the country.

“Among you, we have presidents, governors, council chairmen, engineers, doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

“We advise you to study very hard for this examination to become great in the future.

” I am very happy we are allowing you to get to your dreamland and contribute to the development of society.”

He expressed confidence that the beneficiaries would pass the UTME in flying colours.

Miss Promise Owoyemi, one of the beneficiaries, applauded the council boss for the forms, saying it would help actualise her dream of going to the university.