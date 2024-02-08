ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman advised the beneficiaries to study hard to achieve success in life.

Beneficiaries of the JAMB Forms [NAN]
Beneficiaries of the JAMB Forms [NAN]

Recommended articles

Speaking during the distribution of the forms, Oshinowo, represented by the council’s Vice-Chairman, Folake Kayode, said that education is the bedrock of the development of any society.

He said the distribution of the forms aligned with his administration’s commitment to developing education in the council area.

“Today, we are distributing UTME forms to 500 indigent students in Agboyi Ketu. The forms are meant for those students who cannot afford them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are the indigent ones, so we are doing this to uplift them. We are giving them this opportunity because if they do not write the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination), there is no way they can go to the university.

“What we are doing today is to give equal opportunity to all the students in the council area.

“We are sure that so many students are financially challenged and so, we are doing this to support them,” Oshinowo said.

He said that the council would organise classes for beneficiaries to prepare them for the 2024 UTME.

The chairman advised the beneficiaries to study hard to achieve success in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshinowo said: “There is no two way to get to the top. You must pass the UTME. You are the future of the country.

“Among you, we have presidents, governors, council chairmen, engineers, doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

“We advise you to study very hard for this examination to become great in the future.

” I am very happy we are allowing you to get to your dreamland and contribute to the development of society.”

He expressed confidence that the beneficiaries would pass the UTME in flying colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Promise Owoyemi, one of the beneficiaries, applauded the council boss for the forms, saying it would help actualise her dream of going to the university.

Also, Master Abdul-Gafar Adekoya, another beneficiary, thanked the chairman for the forms, saying the distribution meant the chairman cared about the future of young people in the council area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

Council Chairman distributes UTME forms to 500 students in Agboyi-Ketu

Court orders DSS to pay driver ₦5m for unlawful detention

Court orders DSS to pay driver ₦5m for unlawful detention

Stellar Beverages says NAFDAC's sachet drinks ban endangers 5 million jobs

Stellar Beverages says NAFDAC's sachet drinks ban endangers 5 million jobs

NLC, TUC issue 14-day strike notice to FG as economy bites harder

NLC, TUC issue 14-day strike notice to FG as economy bites harder

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra