Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says the increased cost of diesel and other logistics is going to be a significant determinant in the new price of train services in the country.

Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line. [railjournal]

He, however, said that the increase in price would be done with great consideration to the interest of Nigerians and other commuters at heart as the service cannot he halted because of high diesel cost.

Okhiria, therefore, called on its esteemed passengers to make some sacrifices and collaborate with the corporation to ensure the continued provision of the service in the country.

He said, “It is better to have it operating than not operating. it is the service we are providing but in order to provide it, everybody has to make some sacrifice.

“The major cost should be the cost of diesel. Because we require diesel to operate the trains.

“The cost of diesel has gone up by more than three times and it is costing us to mount human and material security that it requires to keep the trains operating.

“We need to service the infrastructure we put in place for the additional security we secured and the additional personnel that will be going up and down to assist; they needs some incentives.

“So everybody should collaborate to ensure the trains are working because we can’t afford to fold up because we cannot buy diesel.

“So I think that Nigerians should bear with us. We are still working on the best way out.'

