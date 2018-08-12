Pulse.ng logo
Corruption under APC worse than PDP’s 16 years - Makarfi

Ahmed Makarfi

The former caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has said that corruption under President Buhari is worse than 16 years of his party’s rule.

Makarfi said this while speaking to leaders of the PDP in Enugu state recently.

According to the former PDP caretaker chair, Nigerians will know how corrupt the ruling party is when they leave office.

He said “By the time APC is kicked out in 2019, you will know that the corruption in the system now is even worse now than in PDP’s 16 years. It is usually difficult to investigate a government in power.

ALSO READ: Makarfi urges OBJ on coalition against Buhari's 2019 agenda

“But, I must tell you clearly that this government is corrupt. They keep saying PDP is corrupt, yet we established EFCC, ICPC etc, which showed our readiness to fight corruption from the beginning.”

In June 2018,  Ahmed Makarfi declared that he will run for President in 2019.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

