Corruption under APC worse than PDP’s 16 years - Makarfi

The former caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has said that corruption under President Buhari is worse than 16 years of his party’s rule.

Makarfi said this while speaking to leaders of the PDP in Enugu state recently.

According to the former PDP caretaker chair, Nigerians will know how corrupt the ruling party is when they leave office.

He said “By the time APC is kicked out in 2019, you will know that the corruption in the system now is even worse now than in PDP’s 16 years. It is usually difficult to investigate a government in power.

“But, I must tell you clearly that this government is corrupt. They keep saying PDP is corrupt, yet we established EFCC, ICPC etc, which showed our readiness to fight corruption from the beginning.”