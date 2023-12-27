ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

News Agency Of Nigeria

While congratulating the new officers and welcoming them to NIS, he urged them to be submissive, well-behaved and loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns
Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Recommended articles

Shamsuddin said that any corrupt personnel found engaging in bribery and corruption would be dismissed from the service.

The comptroller, represented by the Deputy Comptroller of NIS, Momoh Aliyu, made stated these during the passing out parade of the newly recruited officers in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 190 officers were inducted at the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Avoid bribe in the course of your duties. If you are caught in the act, you will be dismissed from the service,” Shamsuddin said.

While congratulating the new officers and welcoming them to NIS, he urged them to be submissive, well-behaved and loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the first step to becoming an officer in NIS is to be inducted into the service in order to have some prior knowledge of the job.

Shamsuddin said that the new officers would be given two two-week breaks, after which they would be deployed in various units of the command.

“We have started the induction training since Sept. 5 in Ilorin and the recruits include positions from Immigration Assistant 3 (IA3) to Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII) and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 2 (ASI 2),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller, however, said that after the induction, the recruits would undergo training at the three Immigration Training Schools (ITS) across the country, according to their ranks.

He further stated that after the training, they would be certificated and become full immigration officers and dressed in full uniform.

NAN reports some of the new officers were given awards of excellence during the period of the training.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

I5 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Shettima promises justice for victims of Plateau killings

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries