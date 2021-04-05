The Public Relations Officer of the service in the state, Mr James Madugba, confirmed the incident in Owerri on Monday.

Madugba who said that the event occurred at about 2.00 a.m Monday, also said that many inmates escaped.

He said some operational vehicles of the service were burnt.

He added that the service had yet to confirm the numbers of escaped inmates and damaged vehicles.

“We can confirm that the facility was attacked at about 2.00 a.m. Monday with operational vehicles burnt and many inmates at large.

“We have yet to confirm definite figures but we’ll make them public as soon as possible “, he said.

He, however, called on residents of the state to go about their businesses, as according to him, the situation is under control.