ADVERTISEMENT
Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zonal Coordinator charged the newly promoted officers to consider their elevation as additional call to duty and demand for increase in service delivery to their fatherland.

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks. [Guardian]
Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks. [Guardian]

Addressing the officers after the decoration exercise on Saturday, Kinane commended the Comptroller – General (C-G) of the Service, Haliru Nababa, for working assiduously to improve the welfare of personnel of the Service.

He tasked the officers and men to consider themselves as refined officers of great repute, stressing that they must be abreast with the new rules of engagement and think differently based on the responsibilities before them.

“You must conduct yourselves more professionally to fit into the new ranks you are carrying now and show more commitment than ever,” he said.

Kinane appealed to the C-G of the Service to engage with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a view to enhance the welfare of personnel and improve the condition of Correctional Centres across the country.

The Zonal Coordinator charged the newly promoted officers to consider their elevation as additional call to duty and demand for increase in service delivery to their fatherland.

He urged them to demonstrate more competence and commitment to justify their new ranks and offices.

“You must maintain and sustain the sanctity of the service in your new positions of responsibility.

”Be of good conduct in order to project the good image of Nigeria positively to the outside world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tanko Ibrahim, newly promoted Deputy Comptroller of Corrections, commended the authorities for considering them worthy of the elevation and assured that they would work harder to place the interest of the service over and above personal interests.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

