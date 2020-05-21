The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO) Mr Chuks Njoku disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the decongestion of detention centres in the country to sustain the fight against spread of COVID-19.

NAN also reports that 2,600 inmates were granted Presidential amnesty in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on April 9.

“However some states Chief Judges during the jail delivery processes granted bail and release to some awaiting trial persons culminating in the release of 3,751 inmates so far,” he said.

According to Ahmed, the process is ongoing as other measures were in place to ensure continuity and the final figures will be made public at the end of the exercise.

He said that the breakdown of the figure showed that 2,740 convicts and 1,011 Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI) had so far benefited from the exercise.

Ahmed lauded the state governors, Chief Judges and other stakeholders in the Criminal Justice System who worked tirelessly to carry out this exercise and encourage its continuity.

“The Service is assuring that all inmates qualified for the amnesty and jail delivery will be released accordingly,’’ he added.