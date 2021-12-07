RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Correctional Service arrests 21 escapees from Jos prisons

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Plateau Command, has arrested 21 inmates who escaped from the Jos custodial centre when gunmen attacked the facility.

Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
ASC Geoffrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen invaded the custodial centre on Nov. 28, killed a personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and nine inmates, while 252 inmates escaped during the invasion.

Mr Mohammed Tukur, Deputy Controller General of NCoS, in charge of Operations, blamed the attack on paucity of modern equipment and other gadgets.

Longdiem said that the Service had in collaboration with other security agencies was working assiduously to arrest the remaining inmates

“As at today, we have recaptured 21 of the inmates who escaped during the last attack at our custodial centre in Jos,” he said

He said some of the inmates voluntarily returned.

NAN also reports that two of the inmates were brought back to the custodial centre by their mother.

