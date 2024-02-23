ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Corpses decomposing in our mortuaries over power outage, Army chief cries out

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister expressed his readiness to intervene in order to restructure the debt payment if there was assurance of regular payment by the army.

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]
Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Recommended articles

The information is contained in a statement signed by Bolaji Tunji, a media aide to the Minister of Power.

The statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, quoted Lagbaja as saying this when he visited the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

His mission was to seek intervention in the N42 billion debt owed to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

AEDC had given 83 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in its franchise area a 10-day notice to pay the debt they owed the company or risk disconnection.

“Corpses in the army mortuaries are decomposing and the owners of the corpses are protesting,” the army chief said.

He said that the main reason for the visit was to discuss the consequences of the power outage in army formations and the way forward.

According to him, some barracks and cantonments have been in total blackout since January.

“Debt owed is loaded on the meter, so no matter the amount of credit we put, the meters pick it automatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is impossible for the army to raise funds to pay the entire debt. Therefore, we solicit for liquidation as was done in 2005 by the then president."

Lagbaja also assured the minister of the army’s unflinching support towards developing intelligence strategies in curbing the menace of electricity infrastructure vandalism.

Responding, the minister assured the army chief of his readiness to dialogue with the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to relieve the army of its electricity debt burden.

Adelabu, who emphasised the importance of liquidity and funding in the power sector, added that debts could not be written off.

The minister expressed his readiness to intervene in order to restructure the debt payment if there was assurance of regular payment by the army.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, power outages are not peculiar to army barracks but a national issue as the DIsCos and GenCos are profit-oriented organisations.

“We can only plead with them to adopt a repayment plan on a monthly basis instead of embedding the whole debt in their meter,’’ he said.

Adelabu said that debt owed by DisCos and Generating Companies (GENCOs) was not the only challenge bedevilling the power sector.

“Vandalism of power infrastructure often leads to national grid collapse.

“Other concerns include theft, inefficiency in billing and collection process, poor metering gap, liquidity and shortage in gas supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Transmission stations being blown up with explosives in volatile areas are all part of the issues being experienced in the sector," he said.

The minister said that the fundamental issues in the power sector value chain could be traced back to the last 50 years, saying that the government, which is barely eight months old, cannot use a magic wand to proffer a solution.

While encouraging the army to continue assisting the ministry in safeguarding power facilities across the nation, the minister pledged to seek collaboration with them.

He said that the collaboration would be through any of the development partners for the installation of solar Photovoltaics (PVs) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as alternative power supplies in army barracks and cantonments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Corpses decomposing in our mortuaries over power outage, Army chief cries out

Corpses decomposing in our mortuaries over power outage, Army chief cries out

Ex-NBA President Akpata emerges Labour Party candidate for Edo guber poll

Ex-NBA President Akpata emerges Labour Party candidate for Edo guber poll

They're angry a Yoruba man can love his Igbo wife - Akeredolu's widow fires critics

They're angry a Yoruba man can love his Igbo wife - Akeredolu's widow fires critics

Customs gives out free rice after residents fainted on chaotic day in Lagos

Customs gives out free rice after residents fainted on chaotic day in Lagos

It’s time to equip Nigerian youths for nation-building - Reps Committee says

It’s time to equip Nigerian youths for nation-building - Reps Committee says

Tinubu, governors, lawmakers in Ondo to pay last respect to Akeredolu

Tinubu, governors, lawmakers in Ondo to pay last respect to Akeredolu

Don't resell – Why Customs is selling 25kg bags of rice for 10k to citizens

Don't resell – Why Customs is selling 25kg bags of rice for 10k to citizens

NAFDAC, PCN seal 1,321 medicine stores in Kano for operating illegally

NAFDAC, PCN seal 1,321 medicine stores in Kano for operating illegally

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) [National Lottery Regulatory Commission]

Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes [Punch]

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit [The Sun Nigeria]

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. [Punch]

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders