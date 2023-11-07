ADVERTISEMENT
Corps members are partners in people-oriented policies - Gov Fintiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps members are partners, particularly as regards to education, healthcare, agriculture and rural development.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)
Fintiri stated this while declaring open the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream I orientation course for corps members deployed to the state at Damare orientation camp, Girei Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

Fintiri who was represented by Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Edga Amos, said the corps members were partners, particularly as regards to education, healthcare, agriculture and rural development.

He said the Orientation exercise is a golden opportunity for corps members to discover their talents and other potentials.

“So please grab this golden opportunity with both hands.

“At this juncture, I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme,” he said.

Fintiri further advised members of the NYSC to always be security conscious and follow the personal security tips to be exposed to by the security experts in the course of your security lectures. In his remarks, Mr Jingi Denis, NYSC Adamawa coordinator, charged the corps to be serious and participate in all camp activities.

He appreciated Adamawa government for the support rendered to the scheme and assured that more corps members would be deployed to key sectors for the overall development of the State.

It may interest you to know that 80 per cent of our corps members are posted to schools, out of which 90 per cent serve as classroom teachers in public schools, particularly in the rural areas.

According to him, this has geared towards lifting the educational standards of the state and it is the same story with corps members in the health sector.

At this juncture, we are pleased with this year’s ranking of Adamawa’s performance by the National Examination Council (NECO) as the first in the North and second nationwide.

“Through the invaluable contributions of our Corps Members to the education sector, we are proud to be part of this success story,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,120 corps members were sworn in by state Chief Judge, Justice Hapsat Abdulrahman, who was represented by in the camp.

