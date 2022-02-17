Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Nakamba added that some corps members would have their national service extended for various offences including absenteeism.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to utilise skills they acquired during the service to improve their lives.

He reiterated the scheme’s commitment to supporting state government programmes on education, healthcare and other areas.

According to him, more doctors are being posted to the state.

He added that many corps members were being posted to schools.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Kingori, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, presented Sultan’s Awards to two corps members, Ajayi Adewola and Yabi Sampson, for outstanding performance.

Abubakar urged corps members to remain committed to programmes that would ensure nation’s unity.

He said that he supported NYSC in the state, each service year, with four bulls and other forms of encouragements.

Also, the state Gov. Aminu Tambuwal enjoined the corps members to promote national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, charged the corps members to uphold morals they imbibed during the service year.

He said that the government acknowledged their contributions to the development of the state.

The governor advised them to be disciplined and desist from acts inimical to their success.

He said that his administration placed premium on the welfare of corps members in the state.

He added that state would continue to support NYSC.