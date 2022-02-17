RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State says it lost a corps member in the 2021 Batch A Stream 1, while six others will repeat service.

corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto (PremiumTimes)
corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto (PremiumTimes)

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, made the disclosure during passing out parade of 686 corps members, on Thursday in Sokoto.

Recommended articles

Nakamba added that some corps members would have their national service extended for various offences including absenteeism.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to utilise skills they acquired during the service to improve their lives.

He reiterated the scheme’s commitment to supporting state government programmes on education, healthcare and other areas.

According to him, more doctors are being posted to the state.

He added that many corps members were being posted to schools.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Kingori, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, presented Sultan’s Awards to two corps members, Ajayi Adewola and Yabi Sampson, for outstanding performance.

Abubakar urged corps members to remain committed to programmes that would ensure nation’s unity.

He said that he supported NYSC in the state, each service year, with four bulls and other forms of encouragements.

Also, the state Gov. Aminu Tambuwal enjoined the corps members to promote national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, charged the corps members to uphold morals they imbibed during the service year.

He said that the government acknowledged their contributions to the development of the state.

The governor advised them to be disciplined and desist from acts inimical to their success.

He said that his administration placed premium on the welfare of corps members in the state.

He added that state would continue to support NYSC.

According to him, the government placed high premium on youth development.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Corps member dies, 6 to repeat national service in Sokoto

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Strike: ASUU exposed students to robbery and kidnapping last year - Rep

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

Abba Kyari: 2 police officers suspended over alleged involvement in drug deal

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023 elections: Omo-Agege believes APC can supplant PDP in Delta

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

2023: APC remains party to beat, says Nasarawa lawmaker

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Fuel Scarcity: PDP advises Buhari to quit his position as Petroleum Minister

Terrorism charge:Court to rule on Kanu’s case on April 8

Terrorism charge:Court to rule on Kanu’s case on April 8

2023: Group urges Tinubu to back Osinbajo for presidency

2023: Group urges Tinubu to back Osinbajo for presidency

Fuel Scarcity: Depot owners extend loading hours to restore normalcy

Fuel Scarcity: Depot owners extend loading hours to restore normalcy

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]