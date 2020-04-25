The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lockdown was part of the measures taken by the government to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Willie Obiano, who announced the easing of the lockdown in a broadcast on Saturday, however, said that all borders of the stated with its neighbours remain closed.

Obiano said Churches were now allowed to hold activities but with the caveat that all worshipers must wear face mask and observe all standing safety and preventive measures as prescribed by health experts.

The governor said all food and drug markets in the state were now opened with immediate effect.

Obiano said he would meet with leadership of the markets in the state on April 27 on the development.

Obiano further said that reopening of schools and civil service would be announced soon.

“Worshipers must wear face masks and enforce all World Health Organisation guidelines during worship, including, regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitisers, social distancing and others.

“Movements around Anambra has been relaxed but all boundaries of the state remain closed,” he said.