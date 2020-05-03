The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmad Asha is dead.

The emir was reported to have died of suspected coronavirus-related complications.

According to Punch, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, the Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19 in the state said the emir had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

Mustafa said his blood sample was sent to Abuja for COVID-19 test, but that “the result is still being awaited.”

The deceased emir who died at 71 was appointed in 2004 by former governor of Zamfara, Sani Yariman Bakura.