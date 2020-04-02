Commissioner for Works, Mr Yerima Sale, made the disclosure to newsmen when he inspected some projects in Maiduguri.

Sale said that the state government was constructing the first flyover project in the Northeast with N4 billion.

He said that the ministry had commenced the construction of two important township 2-kilometres roads at the cost of N220 million to forestall the perennial floods from the affected areas of Abujan Talakawa and Bank of the North road.

Yerima said that despite the difficulties being faced by some construction companies in the country, the project would be completed within the construction period of 18 months.

He disclosed that the contractors, Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC), had all the materials it needed for the project, adding that the fear of COVID-19 would not stall the project.

“We had all our materials on ground before the outbreak of the Coronavirus, so we do not have any challenge,” he said.

He said that the ministry had everything ready for the completion of the projects and had engaged the required professional expertise with requisite experience.

The commissioner said that the completion of the projects would enhance socio-economic activities and boost cross border trade in the Lake Chad region.

Earlier, Mr Lee Chaogi, the Project Engineer of EEC, said that 34 per cent of all drilling work on the first flyover bridge had been completed.

Chaogi said that the erection of fencing should commence soon, assuring Borno residents that the quality of work would be as obtained internationally and would meet modern standards.