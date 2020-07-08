Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor has sacked Sunny Okere, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Okere’s sack was announced in a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication o Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

According to the statement, Okere was dismissed with immediate effect for participating in a burial ceremony with more than 50 persons in attendance, which contravenes Rivers State protocol on funerals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement reads in part; “In the face of increasing infections and systemic risk to public health and safety, most residents have continued to disregard the mitigating protocols with reckless abandon.

“Public and private transporters, business owners and churches are refusing to adhere to the relevant protocols.

“Burial ceremonies are also reportedly being conducted in clear breach of the 50 persons maximum attendance limit such that a serving Permanent Secretary had the temerity to chase away officials of the State Ministry of Health who went to enforce the established guidelines on public burials at Oyigbo.

“Consequently, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Mr Sunny Okere has been relieved of his appointment with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines on public burials. This should serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.”