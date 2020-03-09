Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of NCDC gave the assurance on his twitter handle on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Monday at a news conference at University of Benin Teaching Hospital, announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said that the second case of the novel coronavirus is a contact of the index case in Ogun State.

The new case had been in isolation and was tested as part of strategy to test all contacts of the index case.

Ehanire added that “this second case is a contact of the index case in Ogun. The new case has been in isolation as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index Italian case.”

He said that the new strategy as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), would enable experts to find cases, even if asymptomatic.

He explained that “recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing, reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19.

“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested.”

The NCDC boss, therefore, noted that since the first case was confirmed in Lagos, the centre had been supporting the Ogun State Emergency

Operations Centre to respond accordingly.

He called on health facilities to be on high alert, while urging Nigerians to take the basic protective measures against COVID-19.

“By frequent washing of hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene and if anyone has fever, cough or is having difficulty breathing, they should seek prompt medical care.”