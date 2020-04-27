Nigerians say they have been living from hand to mouth since a federally imposed lockdown kicked off.

Nigerians running small and medium scale businesses say it's been really tough since President Muhammadu Buhari declared lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The lockdown meant restriction of movement across the three states and the closure of certain businesses that aren't deemed "essential."

A couple of state governments like Kaduna, Rivers, Osun and Katsina have also announced restrictions as the coronavirus spreads to 30 states across the country.

Densely populated Lagos is Nigeria's commercial hub and economic nerve centre.

The shutdowns have taken a toll on businesses, however and the Nigerian economy has been the worse for it.

A Pulse Nigeria Instagram questionnaire with the following words: "Are you a small business owner? How have you managed your business during the lockdown?" attests to how hard the restrictions have been for the private and informal sectors.

"It's been frustrating because my shop has not been opened for the past one month," says @yokas60.

"It's not been easy, but what can we say?" offered @lucious_hair_clinic1, with a crying emoji.

@katrineowah says she's been "crying everyday."

@jesupelumi_ says "yes, I'm a small business owner. Business has gone down to zero. I don't even have the heart to advertise because I just see everyone so hungry and sad and it just bothers me."

@evergreen_kitchen1 says: "it's not been easy o. I'm literally crying."

@scofield_koje says "my business has been on total lockdown."

@Cescopo1 says "It's been hell, I must say."

For @mac_kent, "the lockdown is hitting small businesses hard. Many small businesses could disappear during this pandemic."

Some respondents say they can no longer afford food to stay alive, while many others say they now look up to God to come to their rescue.

"Very painful and annoying," says @chelseaomoye. "How to feed is the worst thing to think of."

@morekarefashhome says "no shop, no food. Closed down totally."

@mbonudamiana says "it's only God that has been our source and strength o. Nobody is buying anything. Business is paused for now. Nobody wants to pay knowing they ain't getting their orders asap. It's well."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have predicted a recession for Nigeria and most of the world after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Nigeria, Africa's number one crude oil producer, would have to borrow to fund its 10 trillion Naira budget, amid a crash in the global price of oil, no thanks to falling demand.

Nigeria has reported 1,273 COVID-19 cases, 239 recoveries and 40 fatalities as of April 26, 2020.