Dr Idayat Adurotoye, the Chairperson of Unilorin Coronavirus Prevention Committee, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

Adurotoye said that three of the students were Ghanaians while one was a Chadian.

She said this was part of the university proactive measures to ensure the international students are free from the virus.

She, however, explained that the results were yet to be released.

“Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the committee has put in place preventive mechanism to ensure no incident is recorded.”

Adurotoye explained that the committee had also made provision to distribute hand sanitisers and other preventive kits in the institution.

She urged members of the university community to ensure they observed high level of environmental hygiene.