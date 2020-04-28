Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, made this known in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

“A clinically-tested ventilator produced by a team of researchers in the Faculty of Engineering and Medical Sciences has been presented to the management of the University led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami.

“The invention is in response to the vice-chancellor’s challenge to various experts in the university to make relevant marks to showcase the institution’s talents,’’ she said.

Prof. Kensington Obahiagbon, the leader of the team, said that the group known as COVID-19 Initiative took into consideration peculiar circumstances of the country while producing the ventilator.

“The ventilator was produced to work without electricity for at least one hour. It is designed to function in a dual mode for adults and children,’’ Obahiagbon said.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the team for the achievement, especially for looking inward to proffer solutions to the pandemic.