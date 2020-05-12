This was disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan by the hospital’s spokesperson, Mr Akintoye Akinrinlola.

A hazmat suit or hazardous materials suit is a piece of PPE that consists of an impermeable whole-body garment worn as protection against hazardous materials.

The statement revealed that the hospital has also commenced the distribution of free face masks produced by the hospital’s tailoring unit to all its health workers.

“Another milestone was recorded at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan with the commencement of free distribution of UCH customised face masks to all our members of staff.

“The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, flagged off the distribution at the hospital’s foyer and also launched the UCH produced and branded face shields,” it said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Otegbayo said that the UCH COVID-19 Task Force, the office of Head of General Administration and the Special Duties Unit have been mandated to design and produce coveralls (Hazmat suits) to be used by the frontline health workers in the hospital.

He noted that all the initiatives by the hospital were borne out of the necessity to provide adequate protective equipment for all staff of the hospital.

The CMD emphasised that he is passionate about staff welfare, hence would do everything possible to create a conducive working environment for them.

“This ultimately will translate to better patient care in the hospital,” he said.

Earlier, the head of the UCH COVID-19 task force, Dr Uwom Eze, had appreciated the kind gestures of the management in providing the equipment and promised that the equipment would be put to good use.

He promised that the hospital would continue to render excellent care and services to all our patients.

The hospital however enjoined everyone to abide by the required infection prevention and control measures, such as physical distancing, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitiser and regular use of face masks.

The statement also revealed that the teaching hospital had not recorded any new COVID-19 case in six days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as of 11.45 p.m on May 11, confirmed that cases of COVID-19 in Oyo State stood at 65 with 15 recovered and two deaths.