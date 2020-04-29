Popular short-form video company, TikTok, has pledged a $10 million donation to aid routine vaccinations in Africa, especially in the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese company, in a statement on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, said the donation will be made to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, bringing the total package of support to $20 million.

The company said it hopes the donation will help to build a sustainable immunisation programme by ensuring the continuity of existing vaccines even amidst disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring equal access to future COVID-19 vaccines.

TikTok says it's committed to supporting communities that have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus crisis in ways that are positive and beneficial [Devex]

The company said it has also continued to support front line medical workers, educators, and local communities affected by COVID-19, both on and off the platform, through various financial and educational efforts.

"TikTok was created to inspire creativity and bring joy to the community. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, we are committed to playing our part in the global outpouring of mutual support and giving, and providing concrete relief for those most affected," Tik Tok said in its Wednesday statement.

Gavi CEO, Dr Seth Berkley, said the contribution will not only help to deploy vaccines against COVID-19, once developed, but also help prevent a potentially catastrophic impact on immunisation programmes across the developing world.

Since the coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, over 3 million people have been infected across the world.

The highly infectious nature of the disease has crippled social and economic activities across the world, including in Africa where over 33,000 cases have been recorded.