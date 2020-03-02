As the latest strain of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues its spread around the world, global leaders and citizens alike are shunning the handshakes and hugs.

Leg greetings are becoming a thing like we’ve seen in a few humorous social media videos made to buttress the times we currently live in.

However, coronavirus is no laughing matter as Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi and Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Obafemi Hamzat will show in the video below, amid some laughter:

Both men are leading the charge to contain the spread of the virus in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city, after an Italian who traveled to Nigeria through Turkish Airlines, was diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

The video was shot by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos.

The Italian is being treated at the IDH.

It is the first case of the COVID-19 in Sub-saharan Africa.