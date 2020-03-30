Messrs Daniel Onwe and Gaius Ogah, the association’s President and Secretary respectively, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

According to ALDIN, there is a need for television stations to engage the services of sign language interpreters for the benefit of disabled persons like the deaf.

“They are also major stakeholders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put us in an extraordinarily trying time, which requires extraordinary actions.

“ALDIN, however, noticed with dismay that most of the safety briefings on television do not factor in the peculiarities of persons with disabilities, particularly the deaf, who require sign language interpretation.

“The necessary correction should be taken by engaging sign language interpreters in all such briefings, as is the case in other countries.

“The fact that majority of Nigerians eke out a living one day at a time should also be kept in focus.

“Government at all levels, in collaboration with volunteer NGOs, religions bodies and kind-hearted individuals, should quickly plan for the distribution of food and other basic amenities to the people, with particular attention on the vulnerable.

“This will give everyone the needed comfort to comply with a total lockdown.

“There is no time that the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ is more apt than now.

“The cost of maintaining people at home will be much less than the cost of treating them of COVID-19,’’ it said.

ALDIN expressed optimism that Nigerians, and indeed the world, would come out of the crisis as better people.