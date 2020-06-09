Prof. Idris Mohammed, the Chairman of the taskforce, raised the concern in Gombe on Tuesday, while updating newsmen on COVID-19 situation in the state.

He said that in the last four days, 609 samples had been taken and out of the number, 63 returned positive.

He said out of the confirmed cases, five were members of the state House of Assembly, three, members of the state Executive Council, and one, a Special Adviser to the Governor.

According to him, the increase in positive cases may not be unconnected with the massive test undertaken, following the demise of a Director in Government House, Gombe.

The chairman further said that the taskforce would have community monitors to liaise with communities across the state to ensure proper contact tracing and testing.

Mohammed said that so far, 58 pupils of Islamic education (Almajirai) were quarantined at Government Technical College, Amada.

He said 11 of them were intercepted at Gombe entry points while 47 returned from Adamawa.