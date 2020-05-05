Sterling Bank has closed its branch in Ilupeju, Lagos after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 that the staff member's status was discovered late on Monday, May 4.

He is asymptomatic, according to the bank, and has been moved to an isolation centre in Lagos.

The bank assured the public that the patient had no contact with customers.

"Consequently, the branch has been shut for immediate deep hygiene cleaning.

"The Ilupeju branch will be reopened once the disinfection has been completed.

"We urge customers in the affected area to conduct transactions using our array of digital channels," the statement read.

The bank said it has tested other staff members that may have been in contact with the infected patient, but they all tested negative.

Banks were some of the businesses allowed to resume operations on Monday, five weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a lockdown of Lagos to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Federal Government had advised that banks only operate with around half of their staff strength, and ensure that customers adhere to preventive measures such as social distancing.

However, many rowdy queues were spotted at many banks across the state on Monday.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, appealed late on Monday to individuals and corporate organisations to take responsibility so that the exposure and transmission of the virus can be properly managed.

He warned that an explosion in infection figures would mean that the lockdown may be reintroduced to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,183 cases, 42.2% of Nigeria's total of 2,802.

Nigeria has recorded 2,802 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 4.

417 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 93 people have died.