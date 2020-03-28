Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria has now spread to 11 states as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed eight new cases in Lagos and Benue state on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The NDDC said seven of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, while the remaining one was confirmed in Benue.

While cases of the disease in Lagos rose to 59, this is the first time Benue state will be recording coronavirus case.

“8 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, 7 in Lagos and 1 in Benue State. As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death”.

Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have now been spread among 11 states as follows: