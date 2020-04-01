The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, disclosed on Tuesday that BUA Group, owners of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) donated 100 million and United Bank for Africa (UBA) donated N28.5 million.

Inname said Access Bank also pledged to construct and equip laboratory and ward at the isolation center in Amanawa.

He said 11 persons, all returnees from foreign countries were being tracked, but said two among them had completed their two weeks mandatory isolation periods.

Inname said the state government had commenced the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) materials to Specialist Hospital, Maryam Abacha Women Hospital and Noma Children Hospital as well as general hospitals in the state.

According to him, state Taskforce on COVID-19 has been working closely with health facilities and managers, as well as local government officials and tradition rulers to sensitise residents on the virus.

The commissioner noted that closure of the state borders had been effective, adding that a combined team of security operatives and health personnel have been stationed to screen movements.

Inname explained that only those exempted by the restriction were being allowed to pass through the borders in Kuchi, Alasan, Sanyinna, Malisa, Bimasa, Jabo, Gada, Sabon Birni, Illela and Raba.

”The state still has zero record of Coronavirus patients, a 32-year-old person suspected in Goronyo was found to to be a commercial motorcycle operator from Lagos with heart disease,” Inname said.

He added that three sub-committees were also constituted to cover the state.

The Commissioner commended media practitioners for their cooperation and support to the campaign against Coronavirus.

He enjoined the people to disregard rumours and assist authorities with useful information on any suspected case and always adhere to safety guidelines on prevention of the virus.