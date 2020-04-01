The party made the call in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the group would be essential to ensure that such interventions reached the desired persons in the overall effort to check the health and economic impact of COVID-19 in the country.

“The PDP also asks the Federal Government to halt plans by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to ensure that there is no increase in electricity tariffs.

“The party calls for special interventions for farmers as well as Nigerians involved in the production, distribution and marketing of perishable consumer items by undertaking emergency bulk purchase, storage initiatives as well as waivers on loans to check waste and buoy production.

“We also call for strategic intervention for distressed Nigerians, such as cab drivers, traders and other small-scale entrepreneurs, who took bank loans for their enterprises, but have been grounded by COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ologbondiyan further demanded that the Federal Government should adopt strategies to cut interest rates on such loans by microfinance and commercial banks in the country.

He also pleaded with landlords, particularly those of residential apartments, to bear with their low income group tenants whose businesses had been crippled at this critical time.

Ologbondiyan commended the contributions and sacrifices of philanthropic individuals and groups as well as health workers.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would defeat the coronavirus with the concerted effort of all.