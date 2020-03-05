Mrs Blessing Ejiofor, UNICEF Communication Officer, Lagos Office, in an electronic statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday said the organisation in collaboration with WHO was supporting the Nigerian governments response to the outbreak

Ejiofor said UNICEF was aware of messages being circulated that were being falsely attributed to the organisation.

She, however, said that all genuine information could be found on its website, www.unicef.org.

Ejiofor said people could also see the WHO website for further updated information.

According to her, UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health clinics and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services.