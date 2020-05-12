The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it'll continue to prioritise the protection of investors as Nigeria and the rest of the world battles the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a circular issued on Monday, May 11, 2020, the SEC said it would continue to monitor the evolution and impact of the highly infectious disease on the capital market.

The regulatory agency further appealed to all regulated entities to make adequate disclosures and report on how the pandemic is impacting operations and discharge of services to investors and other stakeholders.

"We also wish to assure investors that while efforts are on-going to ensure that capital market services remain accessible, the Commission's priority is the protection of investors," the circular read.

The agency also advised capital market stakeholders to continue to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the government and other relevant agencies to combat the spread of the disease.

"Together, we will overcome this pandemic," the SEC said.

The coronavirus disease has infected over 4.3 million people across the world and crippled social and economic activities.

Many Nigerian states have over the past two months imposed partial or total lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The Federal Government eased restrictions recently with certain measures such as an overnight curfew, compulsory wearing of face masks in public, and a ban on interstate travel implemented.

The SEC announced in its Monday circular that it has now reopened its office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and will be open to members of the public between 10 am and 1 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The agency listed a host of guidelines in adherence to preventive measures announced by authorities.

The SEC urged stakeholders to make physical visits to its office only as a last resort, and strongly advised them to use its various e-channels to communicate and interact.