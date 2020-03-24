Gov Samuel Ortom, flanked by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Anthony Ijohor and members of the EXCO, made the announcement during a press briefing in Makurdi.

Ortom also appealed to those who traveled outside the country, especially to countries with high incidence rate of the viral attack, ” to self isolate and notify health officials for immediate medical evaluation”.

Reading the resolutions of the council, Ijohor said all workers below grade level 13 were to operate in their respective homes while those on essential services were excluded from the stay at home directive.

He said the measure was to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the country.

The SSG said that only staff that provided essential services would be allowed access into the complex within the period.

He said the council had also directed that two additional quarantine centre’s be opened in the state and approved the sum of N50 million for the procurement of safety kits at the centers.

He said the government advised Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to shift its proposed council polls slated for March 28 for two weeks.

The SSG also said the state response team had been asked to intensify publicity on the preventive measures of the pandemic, while pointing out that motor parks would also be sensitized.