In a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has suspended social welfare programmes for aged women at Ile-Arugbo, his political home in Kwara state.

Saraki said weekly gathering of aged women and youths at Ile-Arugbo would be suspended for a month to encourage social distancing as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While announcing this in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, March 19, 2020, the former governor of Kwara state said the decision to suspend the gathering is due to its size, because over 2000 beneficiaries are usually in attendance.

The statement reads, “Following on-going developments across the world on the need for social distancing as one of the WHO-recommended preventive measures against the spread of #COVID19, I have directed that the weekly gathering of aged women and youth in Ile-Arugbo for the purpose of benefitting from the social welfare programme, which has been going on uninterrupted for the past four decades, be suspended immediately for the next one month.

Some parts of Bukola Saraki's political home known as Ile Arugbo was recently demolished by Kwara State government. (Legit)

“Arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the beneficial assistance rendered to each of the registered beneficiaries will be delivered to every aged citizen, while our programme counsellors and carers will be available by telephone throughout the period of suspension to advise our aged populace.

“The decision to suspend the gathering is due to its size, since well over 2000 people are usually in attendance, and the category of the beneficiaries, the aged — who are the most vulnerable to this pandemic.

“I believe that it is in line with global best practices for us to put such a gathering on hold at this point in time.

“It is important to point out that it is the gathering that is being suspended for the time being, and not the social welfare programme itself, which will continue to advocate for and equip the aged with sanitary and safe nutrition materials.

“At this point, I urge all our people in Kwara State, in particular, and Nigeria, in general, to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.

“We should all take the issue of frequent washing of our hands with soap very serious, avoid attending places with high density gathering and ensure we immediately report to the authorities when we notice people down with the symptoms of #COVID19."