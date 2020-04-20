Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says plans are in motion to punish a few people who concealed certain truths during consultations with healthcare workers and were later found out to have been infected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many of Nigeria's earliest coronavirus cases were people who had history of travel to high risk countries where they contracted the disease.

There have been a few notable cases across the country of patients who made consultations for coronavirus-related symptoms in health facilities but failed to disclose their history, and unduly exposed others.

During a media briefing on Monday, April 20, 2020, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it's a serious matter and his government will make some violators scapegoats.

He said, "We have taken a decision coming out of this meeting that we're actually going to be prosecuting people.

"We're going to make three or four people scapegoats and examples because it's not only unfair, you're also risking the lives of other health workers.

"I think it's only when the full arm of the law touches a few that they'll know it's a very serious matter we're talking about."

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with nearly 60% of the country's total cases recorded [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu said his government is already working on the names of "three to four" people.

"We're going to publish and publicise such names," he said, urging people to be completely honest with healthcare workers.

Lagos has been hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, with 376 cases and 14 deaths recorded.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 627 coronavirus cases in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

170 people have recovered and been discharged, but 21 people have died.