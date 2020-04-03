Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The state has been the epicenter of Nigeria's coronavirus crisis, recording 98 of the country's total of 184 cases, as of April 2, 2020.

However, the 54-year-old has tested negative, according to the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

"I am happy to announce that #COVID19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @JokeSanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19," he tweeted early on Friday, April 3.

Three state governors, who were with Sanwo-Olu during a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting last month, have tested positive for the virus.

Bauchis's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde have all recorded positive reports and receiving medical attention.

President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, also tested positive and was flown into Lagos this week for further treatment.

Governors in Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Katsina, Kebbi, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kano have all tested negative.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A total of 20 people, 19 of them in Lagos, have made full recoveries and discharged to resume their regular lives.

Two people have died, both in Abuja, after complications brought on by underlying illnesses, according to authorities.

President Buhari ordered earlier this week that all non-essential social and economic activities be shut down in Lagos, FCT, and Ogun, to contain the spread of the virus.

Other state governments, even those that haven't recorded coronavirus cases, have adopted a similar approach to slowing a potentially dangerous outbreak.