In a bid to reduce the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered closure of nightclubs, bars and other social gatherings.

Sanwo-Olu during a briefing on Friday, March 20, 2020, asked Nigerians to act responsibly and abstain from large gathering of any kind.

He said, “We have directed immediately the suspension of gatherings of not more than 50 people.

“With due consultation, we announce the closure of all our public and primary schools in Lagos State with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“All our tertiary institutions are hereby also directed to shut down immediately.”

“This means that gatherings around our event centres and clubs, both day clubs and night clubs, bars etc are also affected by this directive.

‘’In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering.’

As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, there were twelve confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.