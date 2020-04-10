Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to stay home to celebrate Easter as the state continues to deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

The state has recorded a total of 158 cases, as of April 9, 2020, over half of Nigeria's total of 288 confirmed cases.

The high figures in Lagos led President Muhammadu Buhari to order a lockdown of the state on March 30, shutting down social and economic activities.

In an Easter message on his Twitter account on Friday, April 10, Governor Sanwo-Olu told Lagosians that the lockdown remains in effect, contrary to reports that it had been relaxed for Easter celebrations.

"This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of #COVID19.

"Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn't been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe," he tweeted.

Nigeria has recorded cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

51 people have recovered and been discharged, 39 of them in Lagos; while seven people have died, three of them in Lagos.