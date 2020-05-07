One of the two coronavirus patients who absconded in Oyo State has been found by authorities.

The state's governor, Seyi Makinde, had announced on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 that two people were unaccounted for in the state after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He said the duo absconded before being admitted to any of the state's isolation centres.

However, he announced late on Wednesday that one of the patients had been found.

"After intensive contact tracing, one of them has been found and admitted to the IDC, Olodo," he said.

Makinde said the other patient is a 10-year-old boy that eyewitnesses say has boarded a vehicle bound for the northern part of the country.

"His details have been sent to the Sokoto State PHEOC. Contact tracing is still ongoing," the governor said.

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this week placed a ban on interstate travel, but many Nigerians have been found violating the order.

Security personnel guarding borders have been reported to be lax or complicit in allowing free movement for people crossing state lines.

Travellers that have been arrested have been discovered being smuggled in food trucks which are exempt, as an essential service, from the ban.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday lamented that early assessment of adherence to the president's directives indicates that Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the deadliness of the virus.

"This gives us concerns on the high possibility of increased seeding of the virus to hitherto unaffected persons and populations," the PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha, said.

Nigeria has recorded 3,145 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 6.

534 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 103 people have died.