The figure is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the state recorded its index positive case on March 27.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the latest figures in its verified Twitter page late on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, the country recorded 681 new cases of the disease, bringing total confirmed cases to 14,554 as at 11:48 p.m. on June 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new figure is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the country recorded its index positive case on Feb. 27.

The NCDC said that 12 states and the FCT recorded the new cases with Lagos accounting for 345 cases, followed by Rivers at 51.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Ogun had 48 cases, Gombe 47, Oyo 36, Imo 31, Delta 28, Kano 23, while Bauchi State recorded 18 new cases.

Others are Edo and Katsina States which had 12 cases each, Kaduna State nine, Anambra seven, Jigawa five, while Kebbi and Ondo States recorded four cases each with Nasarawa State recording one case.

NCDC said that of the 14,554 confirmed cases in the country, 4,494 had been discharged with 387 deaths.

According to the latest figures, the 10 states with the highest number of confirmed cases are Lagos with 6,611, followed by FCT 1,097, Kano 1,048, Ogun 523 and Edo 490.

Others are Rivers with 454, Oyo 434, Katsina 411, Bauchi 392, while Kaduna State has recorded 392 confirmed cases.