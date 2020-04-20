The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has praised President Muhammadu Buhari's deceased chief of staff, Abba Kyari, for his efforts in preparing Nigeria to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Kyari tested positive for the coronavirus last month and died late on Friday, April 17, 2020.

While speaking during a media briefing on Monday, April 20, the National Coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, said Kyari was influential towards the creation of the task force.

He said, "The presidential task force will like to acknowledge the prime role that the chief of staff played in establishing the task force. He fired the first shot against COVID-19.

"We'll continue to honour his memory and continue to do everything we can to overcome this pandemic."

National Coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu [NACA Nigeria]

While speaking earlier, chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also praised Kyari's influence in preparing Nigeria's response to fight the coronavirus.

He said the deceased showed dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria's capacity to manage the impact of the pandemic.

"He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19, and he died in the line of duty," he said.

Kyari's burial on Saturday, April 18 generated outrage as government directives on social distancing and restriction of movement were massively violated, with many members of the PTF present with scores of other people at the Gudu Cemetary in Abuja.

Mustapha said the PTF regrets the 'unintentional violation' of its own messages to the Nigerian people, and promised that lessons have been learnt.

"We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic," he said.

Abba Kyari's burial (Punch) Twitter

Aliyu also apologised for the mistakes that were made and said the PTF will ensure that future events are adequately regulated and follow the task force protocols.

He said, "The Gudu Cemetery has since been decontaminated. The personal protective equipment discarded at the site has been decontaminated, burnt, and discarded according to NCDC guidelines.

"We ask the public to continue to hold us accountable. It's the only way we can continue to improve and fight this big challenge we have."

Aliyu also said that contrary to claims on social media, Kyari's body was properly prepared for burial according to NCDC guidelines. He said the corpses of people who died as a result of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, are not infectious.

As of April 19, Nigeria has recorded a total of 627 coronavirus cases in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

170 people have recovered and been discharged, but 21 people have died.