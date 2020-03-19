The Presidency has tackled the senators who called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians in a television broadcast over Coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity described the calls as cheap politics, adding that this was not the time to attack the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement reads in part, “We also plead with Nigerians not to see this most peculiar of times as one to be politicised or seen as an opportunity to regurgitate grudges against the government or the ruling All Progressives Congress. North, South, East, and West — all Nigerians must unite to fight this plague, irrespective of religious or ideological affiliation.

“In this regard, populist advocacies such as the one accusing the President of ‘complacency’ simply because he has not made a television address by ranking members of our respected parliament are cheap and sensational. These are not the times for populism and cheap politics.”

Garba said the reduction of petrol pump price from N145 to N125 per litre is part of the many efforts put in place to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

Hed added that N1.1tn fund had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria to assist businesses.

It would be recalled that Senate during its plenary session on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, asked President Buhari to address Nigerians on the coronavirus pandemic.