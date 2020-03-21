Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has said that the President will address Nigerians on Coronavirus outbreak if the need arises.

President has been criticised for not addressing the nation since the index case of Coronavirus was recorded in Lagos in February.

However, while speaking on the president’s failure to address Nigerians on Channels TV on Friday, March 20, 2020, the presidency said Buhari is not “out for drama and showmanship” over the situation.

Asked if Buhari will still address the nation over the pandemic which has prompted both federal and state governments across the country to shut down schools, Garba said he will “if the situation is warranted.”

He said, “At the right trajectory, when the president finds it appropriate to address the nation, he will.”

Garba went on to urge Nigerians to be more concerned about steps being taken to address the situation, and not the president’s speech on the disease.

“Is it action … or are they yearning for drama and showmanship? Are they yearning for photo ops?

“This president, President Muhammadu Buhari, is not cut out for showmanship, and not for drama.

“He has competent people doing enormous good job, commended by the World Bank and put forward as a template for other nations to copy. We are satisfied with what is going on,” he said.

He also said Buhari does not seek publicity, adding that he would rather have a working president than a talking head.

He said, “In fact, if only Nigerians are willing, only 24 hours ago, he was at the commissioning of a major project (in Abuja) and he did devote a substantial part of that speech on what the government is doing on the impact on both the economy and health of Nigerians,”

“The president does not seek opportunistic opportunity. So, please, let’s just get serious. Allow people doing serious job of protecting Nigerians to do so and leave drama out of this.

“I would rather have my president buying equipment and bringing them into the country so that we are ready, than a talking head who is just looking for cheap publicity and their face being on the television.”

Nigeria has now confirmed 12 cases of the novel coronavirus .