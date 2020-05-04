A pregnant woman has died in Jigawa State from coronavirus-related complications, the state's second fatality.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, announced on Sunday, May 3, 2020 that the deceased was a resident of Zareka ward in Miga local government area of the state.

The commissioner said the deceased was initially admitted at two different health facilities in the state before she tested positive for the coronavirus disease that has infected over 3.5 million people across the world.

A member of the Jigawa Task Force on COVID-19 told Channels Television that she bled to death as a result of a miscarriage she had while being isolated at a facility in Dutse, the state's capital.

The deceased has since been buried by her family according to Islamic rites.

Jigawa has recorded a total of seven coronavirus cases, according to statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has recorded 2,558 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 3.

400 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 87 people have died.