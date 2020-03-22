In a bid to manage the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos, police operatives in the state have announced their readiness to enforce the state government's order on social gatherings.

Following the confirmation of 22 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria on Saturday, March 21, 2020, Lagos State Government imposed restrictions on gatherings of over 20 people.

The state government had earlier banned social gatherings of over 50 at religious centres and clubs, but residents of the state didn’t obey the restrictions.

However, due to the growing cases of the disease in the country, police operatives in Lagos have promised to enforce the ban put in place by the state government.

In a statement on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said the state Commissioner of Police, in compliance with the guidelines and directives issued by the government would enforce the ban.

The statement reads, “To that effect, the command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as weddings, naming ceremonies, burials, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 20.

Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scene of incidents.”

Meanwhile, three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has also confirmed a case in Ibadan.

Nigeria now has 25 cases of Coronavirus.