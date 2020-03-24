The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene explained that owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the command was no longer arresting and detaining suspects with minor offenses but insisted that all hands were on deck to ensure maintenance of law and order.

“If you commit an offence we will arrest you. We have standing order on that and we know how we are going about it.

“If there is any cause for anybody to be detained, there will be a thorough check on that person.

“It is understood that if you are a suspect, at least your temperature will rise up to 30 degrees celsius but if your temperature rise because of whatever reason you will not be detained.”

Meanwhile, a NAN correspondent who went round Makurdi town on Monday night reports that despite the coronavirus scare, social life in the town remained unaffected as beer parlours and clubs were a beehive of activities.

NAN reports that many people were seen hanging out with friends at big beer joints drinking and having fun without a care about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to NAN, a Makurdi resident, Mr. John Audu, dismissed the coronavirus pandemic, saying ” it is not a disease for the poor and black people.”

Audu said that he believed that Nigerians will overcome the virus attack and sued for calm.