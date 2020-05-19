Bus-hailing service, Plentywaka, has launched a new exclusive service for corporate companies to minimise the exposure risk of employees to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Lagos-based company said in a statement on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 that "Plentywaka Staff Bus Solutions" will provide a safer and more convenient means of travel to and from work, post-lockdown.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 2,624 confirmed cases, 43% of the country's total tally of 6,175, as of May 18.

The state was on lockdown for five weeks until earlier this month when restrictions on movement and economic activities were eased for a partial lockdown that includes an overnight curfew.

Lagos has continued to record more cases on a daily basis since then, a situation that has worried the government and employers hoping to restart operations safely.

Plentywaka said in its Monday statement that it will deliver service in line with the state government's directives, and enable the Lagos workforce safely return to full capacity.

"The new service allows companies to either lease buses directly from Plentywaka or have their staff picked up and dropped off from designated points.

"Both options include a driver approved by Plentywaka as well as access via mobile to a dashboard for real-time monitoring and data collection," the company said.

Plentywaka's managing director and co-founder, Johnny Enagwolor, said there's a pressing need to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria's commercial capital.

"Through the launch of the Plentywaka Staff Bus Solutions, we are offering reassurances for business owners and staff anxious about traveling, and through providing a safer alternative, they can get back to achieving their 2020 plans," he said.

Plentywaka also announced that it will be rolling out buses on two new routes in Lagos, raising its total number of routes to seven in the state.